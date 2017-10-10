Mom of Two Mila Kunis Is ‘Ragged Tired’ But Says It’s Worth It: ‘Who Cares? My Kids Are Healthy, I’m Happy’

Mila Kunis‘ No. 1 priority? Her children.

The star of A Bad Moms Christmas covers Marie Claire‘s November issue, touching on how becoming a parent herself — she and husband Ashton Kutcher share son Dimitri Portwood, 10 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3 — has made her look past her own needs to the point of being pretty exhausted.

“What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired,” she admits, adding, “Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: “Kelso and Jackie Forever!” Ashton Kutcher Shares Adorable Photo of Son Wearing That ’70s Show Shirt

The former That ’70s Show star says that she will “sometimes come back from work like, ‘What the f—?’ ” when it comes to considering the challenges in Hollywood concerning women-focused content.

“But anger is good. It motivates us to strive to be better,” Kunis explains.

Speaking of, the actress says perseverance is important in her home life — particularly when it comes to Wyatt. “What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work,” she shares.

FROM PEN: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Over Children Jaden and Willow

RELATED: Mila Kunis Talks Parenting Two Kids with Ashton Kutcher: “We’re Not Gonna Raise A–holes”

Kunis — who has said her focus is on raising her children to have good heads on their shoulders — also admits she has a tendency to “overthink” things.

“I’m super dramatic. Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe,” she admits. “I go from zero to a hundred. It’s a problem.”