Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Confess Their Real-Life Bad Moms Moments: 'My Kids Drink O'Doul's'

Under Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell‘s roofs, life imitates art — at least a little.

The stars of A Bad Moms Christmas sat down with Extra recently to talk about the controversial edge to their own parenting styles.

“My kids drink O’Doul’s because my husband doesn’t drink,” said Bell, who shares daughters Delta, 2½, and Lincoln, 4½, with Dax Shepard.

“When we had our first baby, we’d go on a walk every night with the baby, just to get out of the house, and he would have her in the Babybjörn, and he would pop an O’Doul’s,” adds Bell, 37. “She started at 5 months to claw at it.”

“Want me to make you feel better? We do Shabbat at our house. At Shabbat, you have a sip of wine. My daughter has had a sip of wine since she was born,” says Kunis of 3-year-old Wyatt Isabelle.

“Friday mornings [when she] wakes up and I’m like, ‘It’s Friday,’ she goes, ‘I can have wine?!’ ” adds Kunis, 34. (She and husband Ashton Kutcher are also parents to son Dimitri Portwood, 10 months.)

Kunis jokes of her own drinking schedule, “[Costar Kathryn Hahn] and I started drinking at 10 in the morning today. We had mimosas.”

A Bad Moms Christmas — also starring Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Justin Hartley — opens nationwide Nov. 1.