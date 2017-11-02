Mila Kunis Says She and Ashton Kutcher ‘Wanted Kids So Bad’: ‘We Were So Ready to Be Parents’

Mila Kunis is determined to help her children become kind people.

In a new interview for NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine The EDIT, the star of A Bad Moms Christmas gets real about not wanting to raise her and Ashton Kutcher‘s son Dimitri Portwood, 11 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3, to be “a–holes.”

“I don’t think any parent wants to be responsible for a child that grows up to be an a–hole,” says the 34-year-old actress. “I want to raise a kid that I would be friends with.”

“I’m not friends with my daughter now — she’s not my friend, she’s my daughter — but later in life,” Kunis clarifies. “In my 20s, [my mom] became a friend of mine.”

Kunis admits that Wyatt has picked up a few swear words from her and Kutcher, who can’t help but laugh — when their daughter isn’t looking, of course.

“My daughter has used ‘f—.’ She just went, ‘Ah, f— this,’ ” says the mother of two. “Ashton and I looked at each other, acknowledged it and walked away and giggled to ourselves. Yeah, I’m not proud of it.”

The actress says she becomes “a mess” when it comes to her children: “[My kids are] where my vulnerability is,” she says. “My job, it comes and goes. You don’t get a job, you get a job, you don’t get a job. Your kids, you just want one thing.”

But in truth, Kunis and Kutcher, 39, have got parenting two down to a science — at least in the mornings, where Kunis says the couple have “routined the s— out of our kids.”

“We pick out my daughter’s clothes the night before, I make her lunch the night before, it’s all in the fridge in the morning when we wake up,” she explains. “One of us grabs the baby — probably me, because I nurse the little one — [Ashton] goes for Wyatt. Dresses Wyatt, brushes teeth, potties.”

“We go downstairs, we eat our breakfast, we chit-chat, we play some music, off to school she goes,” Kunis continues, clapping her hands. “Done.”

The former That ’70s Show star wouldn’t trade her fast-paced life for anything. “Ashton and I wanted kids so bad; we were so ready to be parents,” she says. “We were able to have this little family the way we wanted, and I’m so grateful for it and it’s the one thing that I can’t control.”

