Mila Kunis Reveals She and Ashton Kutcher ‘Will Only Have 2’ Kids: More Will ‘Outnumber You’

Mila Kunis says her family with Ashton Kutcher is complete.

“I will only have two,” says the star of A Bad Moms Christmas, who joins costars Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn to talk about their real lives as moms in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “But I have heard [moving from] two to three is the hard [jump].”

“[It’s hard] when they outnumber you,” adds the actress, 34. “Right now, we’re fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids.”

Kunis and Kutcher, 39, are parents to son Dimitri Portwood, 11 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3. And while they’re focused on tag-team parenting now, Kunis is hopeful her kids will eventually find a playmate in each other.

“People that have two kids, [they] grow up and they’re 10 and 8 and play with each other and take care of themselves,” she says, before joking, “Then they [grow up] and go off and have a baby.”

Kunis admits she’s “never had guilt over my decisions” when it comes to parenting — except for in one specific instance.

“The only thing I’ve ever felt guilty about, and I actually apologized to my 3-year-old, is when I overreact,” explains the The ’70s Show alum.

“I absolutely apologize to her. Even from a point when she didn’t understand that I was apologizing, I would be like, ‘I’m really sorry. Mommy didn’t handle that situation very well.’ ”

The star reveals that her “short fuse” is something she’s continually working on, but she’s succeeding in finding a way to navigate it. “I’ll walk away, and I’ll come back, and I’ll sit [Wyatt] down and I’m like, ‘I’m really sorry. Mommy overreacted. Do you forgive me?’ ”

“And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I forgive you,’ ” says Kunis. “Whether she understands what just happened or not, I want her to know that I’m as flawed as she is.”

A Bad Moms Christmas — also starring Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Justin Hartley — is in theaters now.

For more parenting confessions from Mila Kunis and the rest of the cast of A Bad Moms Christmas, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.