Mila Kunis Admits Daughter Wyatt Has ‘No Clue What I Do for a Living’: ‘I Clearly Don’t Make Movies for Children’

Mila Kunis hasn’t made a movie that’s appropriate for daughter Wyatt Isabelle to see — and it will be a very long time before the tot sees her mother’s Bad Moms.

The actress revealed during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that her 3-year-old is unfamiliar with her famous mother’s movie career.

“My daughter has no clue what I do for a living,” Kunis said to guest host Shaquille O’Neal, adding that Wyatt thinks “mommy gets hair and makeup for a living” because she only visits the hair and makeup trailers on sets.

“There are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now and she says ‘That’s silly, why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?'” the mother of two recalled of her oldest child seeing the banners for her latest film, A Bad Moms Christmas.

“I don’t even know how to explain to her what I do for a living so I don’t know when she’s gonna see my movies because none of them are okay. I clearly don’t make movies for children,” concluded Kunis, who has starred in films such as Black Swan, Friends with Benefits and Forgetting Sarah Marshall as well as TV projects such as Family Guy and That ’70s Show.

She and husband Ashton Kutcher are also parents to 11-month-old son Dmitri Portwood.

Kunis also clarified her children’s no-gift rule this year for Christmas. “We’re not overgifting,” she explained after it was revealed that the couple is not giving Wyatt and Dimitri presents.

“We’re instituting [no presents] this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter,” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2, and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters Nov. 1.