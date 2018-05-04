There may soon be an adorable new member of the Jersey Shore family!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce (who got engaged late last month) dished to PEOPLE recently about their wedding plans, teasing that a baby could be coming sooner rather than later.

“We are hoping to probably get that going within the next year or so, hopefully,” says Pesce, 33, of expanding the couple’s family.

“We are both one of four kids, so I think we definitely think the more the merrier, but it gets expensive!” she adds. “So we’ll have to see. Definitely more than one.”

“But one at a time, for sure,” chimes in Sorrentino, 35, who’s currently starring on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce Want to Get Married in Italy — Soon

Of their wedding, “We’re definitely planning,” Pesce tells PEOPLE. “We don’t have a date yet — I think we need to see how this timing pans out for the rest of the year. But we’ve been ready for this, so we’re definitely not looking for a long engagement.”

As for whether we might be seeing the nuptials unfold on season 2 of Family Vacation? “I would have to say in the next couple of months, we’re planning to do the wedding along with season 2 — God willing,” says Sorrentino.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED VIDEO: JWoww on Jersey Shore Family Vacation and the Real Reason She Wanted the Cast Back Together



The lovebirds have a vision that involves a trip across the Atlantic to a romantic foreign location near and dear to their hearts.

“Mike and I have always, always wanted to do a destination wedding with our close family and friends,” Pesce says. “Our dream was always to go to the motherland and get married in Italy and have it be an experience with the people closest to us — our immediate family, his closest friends from the cast.”

She adds, “I think we’re going to try to do the best of both worlds and hopefully we’ll be able to do that with family and friends, and then we’ll be able to have a big reception and celebration in New Jersey — you know, Italian-American style, with the whole family and every acquaintance to celebrate.”