The WWE family has a new member!

Total Divas star Maryse Ouellet Mizanin and her husband Mike “The Miz” Mizanin welcomed their first child, daughter Monroe Sky Mizanin, at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, they announced via social media.

“Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm,” the couple captioned matching photos of their hands clasped around their newborn’s.

RELATED: Maryse Mizanin’s Blog: How The Miz and I Are Preparing for Our Baby Girl’s Birth

Snaps Studio

The pair celebrated the impending arrival of their little girl on Valentine’s Day during a star-studded baby shower that featured family and friends including Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera, Total Divas star Rosa Mendes and Dolph Zigler.

The wrestling power couple first told the WWE Universe about their little one on the way in the middle of a Monday Night Raw broadcast back in September.

RELATED: Maryse & The Miz Host Pink-Themed Baby Shower Alongside Avril Lavigne & Ryan Cabrera

Maryse and Mike Mizanin Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

“My wife and I have been thinking long and hard about how we wanted to announce this special news,” The Miz, 37, told the crowd. “We thought about it long and hard, and we thought there’s no better place to announce it than the first place that we met, and that is here in WWE in front of all of you. So without further adieu, my wife Maryse and I we’re, uh … go ahead, babe,” he said signaling Maryse, 35, who exclaimed, “We’re having a baby!”

Later the same evening, The Miz took to social media to expand on the baby news.

“There are moments in life that I will never forget. My wife placing a pregnancy test in front of me saying ‘congrats daddy’ will always be on top,” the WWE star wrote as part of an Instagram caption.

Total Divas airs Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!