Para Snowboarder Mike Schultz Says His 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Inherited His 'Bullheadedness'

It may be a while before para snowboarder Mike Schultz‘s daughter Lauren, 4, is hitting the slopes at a competitive level, but she already takes after her dad in a couple of big ways.

“She’s always hungry,” the 36-year-old athlete — who just clinched gold in the snowboard-cross event during his Paralympic debut — told PEOPLE recently in a sit-down with Celeb Parents Get Real. “She’s always snacking.”

“The other most noticeable [way she takes after me] has gotta be the bullheadedness,” he admits. “The determined side of her. She won’t give up.”

Mike Schultz

Schultz’s greatest wish for his daughter has nothing to do with his own career path — in fact, he just wants Lauren to pursue what makes her happy, and put in the effort to make it a reality.

“My biggest wish for her is to really enjoy what she’s doing as she’s growing up, and work hard for what she wants,” says Schultz, who lost his left leg following a 2008 accident during a competitive snowmobile event.

The Minnesota-born athlete tells PEOPLE that his proudest parenting moments have to do with watching Lauren’s skills and knowledge evolve as she gets older.

“That excitement that I can see when she learns something new and she’s experiencing it with me or I’m experiencing it with her — that’s priceless,” he says.