Mike Colter‘s 2½-year-old Naiella runs his household!

The Luke Cage and Jessica Jones star, 41, recently raved to PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real about his little girl, revealing that she’s quickly learning how to communicate with him to get what she wants.

“I thought I’d be more strict, but I think it’s a combination of strict and fun because if I tell her to do something, she takes her time. She looks at me and sizes it up, deciding whether she’s going to do it or not,” Colter shares.

“She says no, but I can tell she’s trying to calculate how much she can get away with,” he explains. “I’m pretty firm because if she doesn’t listen, I say, ‘You have to be a good listener,’ and if she doesn’t listen then I get pretty serious with her and give her a talking to.”

“I let her understand that there are ramifications for not listening to Daddy,” adds the father of one, who is married to Netflix executive Iva Colter.

And the couple’s daughter is also speaking her mind — adorably, of course. “She doesn’t understand that some things are weird, like you don’t say certain things,” Colter recalls.

Adds the star, “She tells people to take their shoes off when they come into the house, like, ‘Take your shoes off! Take your shoes off!’ and she’ll tell people, ‘You have ugly feet.’ She’s a little honest for her age.”

Season 2 of Netflix’s Luke Cage premieres on June 22.