Welcoming twins into the family means double the diaper duty, but also twice the fulfillment, according to Michael Strahan.

“I love being a father. It’s absolutely the most joy you’re going to have in your life,” Strahan, 45, told PEOPLE Thursday in N.Y.C. before receiving a Father of the Year award from The National Father’s Day Committee. “It’s also the most stress you’re going to have.”

The former NFL player and current Good Morning America co-anchor has four children of his own: 12-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, 22-year-old Michael Jr., and Tanita, 25.

“Everybody’s having twins,” Strahan says, referring to new father George Clooney and expecting couple Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Clooney, 56, and his wife Amal, 39, announced the births of Ella and Alexander earlier this month, saying in a statement that the newborns are “healthy, happy and doing fine.”

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, have yet to make a birth announcement, leaving some fans to conceive wild conspiracy theories about her pregnancy.

Strahan’s twin-specific advice for the expanding families? “Enjoy it.”

“I know it’s hard at first, but at a certain point they will take care of themselves,” he explains. “They will be each other’s best friend, and you’ll think to yourself, ‘Where did the time go?’ I’m blown away by how fast it goes.”

Strahan, who is also host of game-show revival The $100,000 Pyramid, said his twins agree with his Father of the Year title — or at least “enough to show up.”

Marvin Ellison, CEO of JCPenney (where Strahan has an exclusive clothing line called MSX), was also given a 2017 Father of the Year award.

“My kids give me strength,” Strahan previously told PEOPLE. “I love being with the kids. To me it’s all about family, now more than anything.”