Michael Phelps Is ‘Getting Pressure’ from Wife Nicole for More Kids: ‘She Would Like a Girl’

Doting dad Michael Phelps wants to expand his family — with a baby girl!

The Olympic champion and his wife, Nicole, welcomed son Boomer Robert in May 2016 (he made his adorable Olympic debut in Rio) and now they’re looking to add another member to the Phelps clan.

“Nicole has recently brought up that she would like a girl!” Phelps, 31, told PEOPLE at a Krave beef jerky event Thursday in New York. “I’m sure I’m getting pressure.”

He adds, “We definitely want more kids, it just depends on when.”

The 28-time Olympic medalist says he and Nicole aren’t stressing too much about another baby. “We didn’t really plan the first time [with Boomer],” admits Phelps. “But [we’re] trying to get moving on some things!”

I can't get enough of our lil mans cuddles after being away 😍 @m_phelps00 A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap

For now, the parents are choosing to focus their attention on Boomer, who is “growing up so fast.”

“I think the worst part is what everybody tells you — parenthood goes by faster than you could ever imagine,” he says. “I feel like if you snap your fingers, he’s going to be graduating high school.”

“And I’m not going to have any idea where the time went.”

Phelps, who picked up five gold medals and one silver medal last summer at the Rio Olympics, says one of his biggest worries is missing Boomer’s big milestones.

“Every little change [with Boomer], we’re welcoming it. We’re not saying ‘I wish he walks, talks or does this,’ because by the time it happens we’ll miss it,” he says. “So we’re taking it step by step and day by day and just enjoying the experience.”

So thankful for our lil fam on this fine #Easter evening 🐣💖 …..have to mention my necklace, I thought I lost it but in reality it was hiding in a crack on the roof of my car 🙈 being a mommy makes you loose things without realizing it 🙌🏼 it's one of my fav things I have right now thanks to @tinytags one says "boomer" the other "m&n" 💕 A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

But it’s the little moments that are most precious to the Phelps family.

“[The past year] has been so busy, but I don’t really know what happened — it has been a blur,” he admits. “It’s wild, but that’s why time is so valuable and time is so important. It’s been a good year, but a crazy year. I just don’t want to miss out on anything with my family.”