Water Babies! Michael Phelps Makes a Splash with Sons Boomer and Beckett to Promote Water Safety

Michael Phelps may not be pushing his sons into pursuing swimming for a career, but he’s definitely ensuring they know what to do in the water just in case.

The retired Olympic athlete and his adorable family — wife Nicole and their sons Beckett Richard, 11 weeks, and Boomer Robert, 2 on Saturday — star in Huggies‘ new campaign for their Little Swimmers water-friendly diapers, posing in the pool together and helping to promote water safety for the entire family.

“Sharing our love for the water with Boomer last year was very special for Nicole and me,” Phelps, 32, said in a statement about the partnership.

He added, “We are looking forward to enjoying the water as a family of four during Beckett and Boomer’s first summer together and are excited to partner with Huggies Little Swimmers to create the ultimate #WaterPlaybook for babies so they can be confident and comfortable in the water too.”

The family of four will star in a series of photos and videos for the campaign, giving tips for playing safely in the water year round and helping Boomer create a #WaterPlaybook for his baby brother.

“Huggies is thrilled to partner with the Phelps family again to encourage child parent bonding in the water,” Rebecca Dunphey, president of Kimberly-Clark Baby and Child Care North America, said in the statement.

Dunphey continued, “Whether having fun in the pool, running through sprinklers or enjoying a day at the beach, playing with water is great fun for parents and children alike.”