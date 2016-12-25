Michael Phelps' Son Boomer Celebrates His First Christmas — See the Cute Pics!

Michael Phelps is having a blast on his first Christmas!

The 31-year-old Olympic swimmer took to Instagram to share adorable photos of his and wife Nicole Johnson Phelps‘ son Boomer celebrating his first holiday with his family.

In one shot, shared by Phelps, the 7-month-old tot was dressed in an elf suit under the Christmas tree and seen reaching out for a decoration.

“Babies first Christmas!!! Love you @boomerrphelps !! #family,” the gold medalist captioned the photo.

The tot has his own Instagram account, which also featured a photo of him smiling widely for the camera while holding his first Christmas present.

“Santa came this morning!!!!! Merry Christmas everyone!!! #happyholidays.”

Boomer served as his parent’s ring bearer at their wedding.

“We put [the ring] in one of those little net bags that you have for fine jewelry,” Johnson told Brides magazine. “We got one that matches his [Burberry] outfit, and we put that around his wrist, and he was carried down the aisle by [friend and gold medal swimmer] Allison [Schmitt], our roommate.”

Since the wedding, it’s been business as usual for the family of three, who are using some of their time together to get swimming lessons under way for their son.

“The earlier the better for swim lessons,” the 18-time gold-medal-winning retired Olympic swimmer advised in a Facebook Live video he shared earlier this month, showing Boomer learning how to swim underwater.

“6 months [old] is probably the minimum,” he added. “Any time you can get them in the water for water safety, the earlier the better.”