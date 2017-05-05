Happy Birthday, Boomer! Michael Phelps Celebrates Son Turning 1

Happy 1st Birthday, Boomer Phelps!

Parents Michael and Nicole Phelps celebrated their little one’s big day on Instagram Friday. “One year ago.. @mrs.nicolephelps and I had the privilege to welcome @boomerrphelps to this world…. for me it’s the best thing that ever happen to me!!” the proud papa shared, along with a photo of the day the couple welcomed their first child.

For her post, the Nicole listed some of Boomer’s accomplishments in his first year of life. “On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon, climbing on everything but also turning around to get down, drinking from his own cup, making a drum out of anything, [and] clapping when he hears an audience clap,” Nicole recalled.

Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include…. -On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon -Climbing on everything but also turning around to get down -Drinking from his own cup -Making a drum out of anything -Clapping when he hears an audience clap And so much more… Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for 💗 @boomerrphelps A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on May 4, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

“To the most special gift we could have ever asked for,” she concluded.

Michael and Nicole announced the birth of their son in May 2016. “Welcome Boomer Robert Phelps into the world. Born 5-5-2016 at 7:21 pm !!! Healthy and happy!!! Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!!” the 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared at the time.

As we look forward to his first birthday tomorrow, here's a picture of the first time I saw Boomer Robert Phelps. Words can't describe what he and his parents mean to me. @boomerrphelps @mrs.nicolephelps @m_phelps00 A post shared by coach_bowman (@coach_bowman) on May 4, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

In addition, Michael’s mother Debbie and longtime swim coach Bob Bowman each dedicated an Instagram post to Boomer.