Babies

40 Aww-worthy Pics of Michael Phelps' Baby Son Boomer

These sweet snapshots are guaranteed to make you smile

By @gracegavilanes

Updated

More

1 of 40

Nicole M. Johnson/Instagram

WELCOME HOME

The Olympic swimmer and fiancée Nicole Johnson welcomed their first child, son Boomer Robert Phelps, on May 5, which Phelps announced via Instagram. "Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!!" the new dad wrote. "Nicole and Boomer both healthy!!!"

2 of 40

Nicole M. Johnson/Instagram

DADDY & SON

"Boomer & I are missing this handsome stud this morning," writes Johnson, captioning an adorable photo of the Olympic swimmer and their son.

3 of 40

Nicole M. Johnson/Instagram

POOLSIDE CUTIE

Like father, like son! Boomer is loving pool time as he lounges on a float with mom Nicole.

4 of 40

Nicole M. Johnson/Instagram

GOLDEN BOY

Boomer goes for the gold – and enjoys every minute of it – in a onesie fit for the son of an Olympian.

5 of 40

Nicole M. Johnson/Instagram

BONDING TIME

Phelps celebrates his first Father's Day with Boomer – and Johnson is there to document the candid moment. "You're such an incredible daddy to Boomer already & you can already see in Boomer's eyes how much he loves you!!" she captions the pic. "I look forward to watching your relationship grow."

6 of 40

Nicole M. Johnson/Instagram

PUMP UP THE PAMPERING

Boomer gears up for bath time as mom Nicole reveals that the newborn is "already loving the spa treatment."

7 of 40

Michael Phelps/Instagram

TRAINING HARD

"Boomer and I got some extra laps in today!!" writes the doting dad on Instagram.

8 of 40

Michael Phelps/Instagram

SO STYLIN'

The pint-sized style star poses for the camera in an adorable bandana and glasses-patterned onesie.

9 of 40

 

GOOD NIGHT

Boomer ups the cute factor in his car seat, as he takes a nap with his plush toy and blankets.

10 of 40

Michael Phelps/Instagram

MEET-CUTE

Phelps documents a cute moment with Boomer, as the newborn greets his fans on Instagram. "Boomer says what's up y'all!!!" the award-winning swimmer captions.

11 of 40

Michael Phelps/Instagram

FAMILY MATTERS

So sweet! Phelps and Johnson clock in some cuddle time with their cutie.

12 of 40

Michael Phelps/Instagram

SWADDLED UP

"He's just the best!!!" writes Phelps on Instagram. "I can't stop just looking at our awesome little guy!!"

13 of 40

Instagram

CHILL DAY

Boomer practices his selfie pose with dad as the pair enjoys the weekend together.

14 of 40

Instagram

TERRIFIC TRIO

He may not be focusing on the camera, but Boomer continues to be the center of attention in this family pic.

15 of 40

Instagram

LOUNGING AROUND

Have you seen a more relaxed baby? Boomer is living the good life, lounging poolside.

16 of 40

Instagram

SLEEPY HEADS

"The little man and I don't wanna get out [of] bed this morning!!" writes the Olympian, captioning a photo of himself with his son in bed.

17 of 40

Nicole Phelps/Instagram

FAMILY PORTRAIT

"So incredibly thankful for not only my lil family but everyone and everything that has helped to make this the most amazing year of my life!!" wrote the newly-minted Mrs. Phelps.

18 of 40

Nicole Phelps/Instagram

JUST CHILLIN'

Is there anything better than having a lazy day in with your loved ones? (Spoiler: there isn't.)

19 of 40

Nicole Phelps/Instagram

HAPPY BABY

Boomer can't help but show his excitement after getting a smooch from his mom.

20 of 40

Nicole Phelps/Instagram

THROWING SHADE

In case you had any doubt, Boomer is a proud member of the cool kids club.

21 of 40

Nicole Phelps/Instagram

NO IFS, ANDS OR BUTTS

The pint-sized cutie lets it all hang out while getting cozy on a plush animal.

22 of 40

 

BABY ON BOARD

All smiles here! A jersey-clad Boomer gears up for a football game with his parents.

23 of 40

Nicole Phelps/Instagram

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Phelps and Boomer rock similar expressions, poses and outfits on the tot's 6-month birthday.

24 of 40

Nicole Phelps/Instagram

OH, CHRISTMAS TREE

The Olympic swimmer documents the trio's outing to purchase their very first Christmas tree as a family-of-three.

25 of 40

Boone Studios

BEARER OF GOOD NEWS

In what could only be described as one of Boomer's cutest pics ever, Michael, Nicole and their adorable son pose for pics on the couple's wedding day — where Boomer served as ring bearer.

26 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

PINT-SIZED PUMPKIN

Looking adorable as ever, Boomer slips into his favorite boots for a fall-inspired photoshoot.

27 of 40

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty

MOM, DAD & BABY

The trio dress in their best for the 2016 Golden Goggles Awards.

28 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

SANTA BABY

Boomer — decked out in his holiday gear — is ready to take on Christmas.

29 of 40

Source: Nicole Michele Johnson/Instagram

ALWAYS WINNING

Have you seen a cooler kid

30 of 40

Source: Boomer Phelps/Instagram

TAKE A SEAT

Boomer gets silly while getting comfy on his monogrammed chair.

31 of 40

Source: Boomer Phelps/Instagram

FEELING CRABBY

The Olympic swimmer's son channels his inner crab after bath time.

32 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

STARRY SIGHT

Boomer cuddles with mom as the two take flight.

33 of 40

Source: Boomer Phelps/Instagram

SUITED UP

"My ninja outfit for the day!" reads the caption accompanying a snapshot of a smiling Boomer in a onesie.

34 of 40

Source: Boomer Phelps/Instagram

BALLIN' TIME

Boomer trades in his swimming trunks for a footballon Super Bowl Sunday.

35 of 40

Source: Boomer Phelps/Instagram

LITTLE MUSTACHE MAN

So dapper! Rocking a suit, Boomer tops off his look with a mustache pacifier. 

36 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

SPRING BREAKER 

All that's missing is the bottle ... of milk, of course!

37 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

SWAN LAKE

Serious goals.

38 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

BRUSH WITH FAME

"What do you guys think of the new style?" the tot asks — as if he even has to.

39 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

REST STOP

"These moments are just amazing!! I love taking a little nap with daddy!!" Boomer says. We bet Daddy agrees. 

40 of 40

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

IT'S A SMASH

"Is it the weekend yet?" Boomer asks. He just gets us.

See Also

More

More