Boomer‘s (probably) going to have siblings! Nicole Johnson Phelps has said she and hubby Michael Phelps have serious intentions to grow their family soon.

“Of course we have plans for a second baby!” Johnson Phelps, 31, tells PEOPLE. “I don’t have one right now, but we are so looking forward to more.”

The most decorated Olympian of all time attended Monday night’s Golden Goggles awards with Johnson by his side. But it was their 6-month-old son Boomer Robert who stole the red carpet — and had the most selfie requests from fans — in his adorable baby denim button-down and tan moccasins.

“I’m sure our next one will be crazy like Boomer!” Johnson Phelps said with a laugh. “We can’t wait.”

Phelps, 31, picked up four awards at the Golden Goggles ceremony, which took place in Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis — including Male Athlete of the Year.

“My career has been a dream come true,” he said as he accepted the award.

Earlier in the evening, Phelps commented on his surprise wedding to Johnson Phelps prior to the 2016 Olympics, telling USA TODAY Sports that he tied the knot in secret to make things easier for his family to fly to Rio.

“We wanted to try to make it as smooth as we could for them to travel,” Phelps said. “It was small. It was our closest friends and family there. It was perfect.”

So many emotions while walking through the water cube tonight with my family!! I'm sorry @boomerrphelps and @mrs.nicolephelps for all the tears🙈 A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:09am PST

During the Rio Olympics in August, Phelps told PEOPLE that he and Johnson Phelps had set a date for the wedding, noting that it would be later in the year. However, it seems the two had already been married for more than two months at the time of the Aug. 23 interview.

“I really can’t wait to get married. It will be a small destination wedding later this year. It’s the next big milestone I’m looking forward to,” he said at the time.