Michael Phelps Celebrates His 32nd Birthday on Weekend Getaway with Wife Nicole and Son Boomer: ‘So Blessed’

Michael Phelps‘ birthday present? Sun and sand with his wife and little man.

The Olympic swimmer celebrated his 32nd birthday with a fun-filled family weekend getaway to the El Doroado golf and beach club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In an image shared Sunday, the Phelps family – including the athlete’s son Boomer Robert, 13 months, and wife Nicole – posed in their bathing suits aboard a boat.

The athlete – whose birthday was Friday, June 30 – wrote, “Family fun day on the boat!!! #familytime.”

Nicole also shared another photo of the trio from the trip to Instagram, writing of the sweet snap, “I think MP’s 32nd bday was a success thanks to the amazing people at ElDo… you know who you are.”

I think MPs 32nd bday was a success thanks to the amazing people at ElDo… you know who you are ❤️ A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

The happy couple were married – for the second time – in the tropical destination last fall. They initially tied the knot in June in a small, secret ceremony just a month after welcoming Boomer in May 2016.

Earlier in the weekend, Phelps revealed his joy at celebrating 32 with his “amazing” wife and son, writing that he is “so blessed.”

So blessed to have these two amazing ppl with me to celebrate my 32 bday!!! #family A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Though it’s Phelps’ birthday, Boomer seems to be enjoying some of the celebrations. In one photo shared to his own Instagram account, the little cutie grabbed a handful out of his dad’s “pre-birthday cake.”

That moment when your dad catches you eating his pre-birthday cake from #Colgate #EveryDropCounts #ad 🙈 A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Boomer also got behind the wheel of a golf cart – with his name on it – taking off on his “first ride.”

Dad gave me my first ride!!! A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Earlier this month, Phelps told PEOPLE that his wife would like to add a little girl to their brood, saying, “I’m sure I’m getting pressure.”

He shared, “We definitely want more kids, it just depends on when.”