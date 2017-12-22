Michael Douglas is a proud first-time grandfather!

After revealing his granddaughter’s name exclusively to PEOPLE, the actor, 73, shared the first photo of Lua Izzy on Facebook Thursday, three days after she was born. “Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane [Thibes], on the birth of their daughter Lua!” Douglas captioned the sweet photo of the newborn.

Little Lua Izzy is his first grandchild by oldest child Cameron Douglas, whom he shares with his first wife Diandra Luker. Michael also has two children with his second wife Catherine Zeta-Jones: son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14.

Michael Douglas/Facebook. Inset: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

“Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze,” Douglas told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Cameron’s daughter’s middle name is a tribute to her great-grandfather, Kirk Douglas, who was born Issur Danielovitch, and later went by Izzy.

The birth of Cameron’s baby girl comes 16 months after he was released from prison following a nearly seven-year stay for a drug conviction. In 2010, he was sentenced to five years for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine. His sentence was extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison.

Despite the troubled times causing distance between Michael and Cameron prior to his incarceration, the younger Douglas told PEOPLE earlier this month that his family is “closer now than ever.”

“In difficult times, we tend to come closer. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have,” Cameron said, adding, “My father and I have an amazing relationship. I love spending time with him, and I will spend as much time with him as I can.”