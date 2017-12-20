Michael Douglas is over the moon with his new granddaughter.

The actor, 73, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he and his family are “all ecstatic about baby Lua!”.

This is the actor’s first grandchild by oldest child Cameron Douglas whom he shares with his first wife Diandra Luker. Michael also has two children with his second wife Catherine Zeta Jones, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14.

“Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze,” Douglas says, speaking of the names the baby will know he and his wife as.

Douglas is in India with wife and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their two children.

Cameron welcomed the new addition with his girlfriend Viviane Thibes on Monday.

Cameron, 39, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of a very pregnant Thibes in a yoga pose.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Today my appreciation for Mother’s all over the world has reached new heights … ” Cameron wrote in the caption. “Today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior. I’m so proud of you @vivianethibes. 🕊 #iloveyou”

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Cameron and Thibes were expecting. “Everyone is thrilled for him,” a source said, adding, “Michael is looking forward to being a grandfather.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Cameron’s daughter was born just 16 months after he was released from prison where he served almost seven years for drug convictions. He was sentenced to five years for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine in 2010. His sentence was extended following his confession that he smuggled drugs into prison.

Despite the troubled times causing distance between Michael and Cameron prior to his incarceration, the younger Douglas told PEOPLE earlier this month that his family is “closer now than ever.”

“In difficult times, we tend to come closer. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have,” Cameron said, adding, “My father and I have an amazing relationship. I love spending time with him, and I will spend as much time with him as I can.”

Michael raved to Entertainment Tonight about becoming a grandparent. “I’m going to be a grandfather this month, before the end of the year. I’m very excited. It’s about time,” he said.