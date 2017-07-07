Michael Bublé’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Shares Sweet Instagram Photo with Sons Noah and Elias

There’s nothing like some pampering from mama!

Michael Bublé‘s wife Luisana Lopilato shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself spending some quality time with her and Bublé’s sons, Noah, 3½, and 17-month-old Elias on Wednesday.

“El tiempo se detiene … no hay nada como los mimos de mama!!” Lopilato wrote alongside the black-and-white photo. The caption translates to: “Time stops … there’s nothing like the pampering of mom!!”

She added a heart emoji and the hashtags “#tothemoonandback” and “#familyfirst.”

The adorable family photo came days after Bublé made his first public appearance since revealing in November that Noah had been diagnosed with cancer.

He accepted the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa last month, where he told the crowd that he is “truly humbled.”

The couple initially revealed Noah’s illness in an emotional message on Bublé’s Facebook page.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.,” the couple wrote. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.”

Since then, Bublé has pulled out of a string of hosting gigs as he and his family deal with the illness.

Lopilato spoke out about the diagnosis for the first time in April, revealing how cancer has helped her appreciate each day.

“It’s difficult for me to speak about this, it’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject,” Lopilato said in Spanish at a press conference in Buenos Aires, The Daily Express reported.

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with checkups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

“Thank God my son is well,” she continued. “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”