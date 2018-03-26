Bump, there it is!

Michael Bublé‘s wife Luisana Lopilato made her baby-belly debut on the red carpet over the weekend at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the Canadian singer was on hand to host the show.

The Argentine actress and model, 30, looked stunning in a long black gown featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, finishing the bump-highlighting look in matching black heels.

Lopilato and Bublé, 42, are currently expecting their third child. They are already parents to two sons: 2-year-old Elias and his big brother Noah, 4½.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Phillip Chin/Getty

The outing comes 16 months after the couple revealed that Noah was battling cancer, later sharing that the little boy’s treatment “is progressing well.”

Bublé — who gave his wife a sweet-shout out on stage, saying, “I love you so much, mi amor” — spoke with ET Canada during the Juno Awards (which he, notably, bowed out of hosting last year amid Noah’s health struggles), revealing that he was feeling “happy and healthy” at the moment.

“Emotionally, it’s a roller coaster,” he admitted, adding, “I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.”

Michael Bublé and family Source: Michael Bublé/Instagram

Lopilato opened up about Noah’s cancer battle in June, explaining to Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez how her family overcame their hurdles.

“We did all the tests, and finally, we found out that it was what it was,” she said. “These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong.”

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” Lopilato shared. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”