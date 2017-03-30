Michael Bublé is continuing to be by his son Noah‘s side as his little boy battles cancer.

The 3½-year-old otlder child of the singer and wife Luisana Lopilato was diagnosed late last year, and since receiving the devastating news, Bublé has made caring for Noah the priority as he undergoes treatment.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Bublé told PEOPLE and shared on Facebook in February.

With Noah’s treatment reportedly ending this month, Bublé, Lopilato and their 14-month-old son Elias were spotted arriving Wednesday evening at a Buenos Aires airport in Lopilato’s native Argentina.

“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage,” Bublé, 41, continued in the February post. “We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

Days after disclosing his son’s diagnosis in a November Facebook post, the father of two canceled his December BBC Music Awards Performance, with BBC Music director Bob Shennan stating, “We send Michael and his family our very best wishes.”

Over the next few months, Bublé pulled out of hosting February’s Brit awards, as well as April’s Juno Awards based in his native Canada.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Michael — we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future,” Mike Consentino of Bell Media, the company broadcasting the Juno Awards, said in a March statement.

Friends, family members and other Hollywood well-wishers have some out in full support of the “Haven’t Met You Yet” crooner and his immediate family, including pal and fellow Canadian David Foster.

“When this happens, everything shuts down around you,” he told Entertainment Tonight Canada in November shortly after the sad news broke.

Since then, Bublé has made only one other social media post regarding his son: in February, sharing that Noah’s treatment is progressing positively.

“You go inside your little bubble and I don’t think he’s looking at social media. I’m sure he feels the love from millions of people,” Foster continued in November, adding that his friend “will not sing again until his child is well. I’m certain of it.”

“He’s in good shape. He’s got good doctors around him,” the record producer said. “We will hope and pray for a good outcome, which I believe that they will have.”

Bublé revealed in a Live with Kelly interview that aired in December — recorded before Noah’s diagnosis — that the family had busy and exciting holiday plans for that “really special time of year,” in which they traditionally have “people come from all over” to celebrate.

“From South Africa, people come from London, Maine, Los Angeles,” the iconic Christmas-cover warbler told Kelly Ripa. “And they come to my house and I have a massive get-together with all of these people that have spent years with me. My best friends. And they come with my whole family from Argentina, my wife’s parents — it’s crazy. It’s like 30 people.”

He added, “Everybody has tambourines. And all the kids have little musical instruments. And then the one Jewish guy in the party — Dionne is his name, from South Africa — the one Jewish man at the party knows every Christmas song ever.”

Breast-cancer battler Shannen Doherty spoke out in the wake of Noah’s diagnosis, telling Entertainment Tonight that while her advice would be to “stay positive” and “trust in your doctors,” she can’t picture herself in Bublé and Lopilato’s shoes.

“I would imagine your child having cancer is devastating as a parent,” she said.

Bublé’s sister Brandee used Instagram to share some of her well wishes for her nephew, posting a photo of a chalkboard inscribed with a biblical quote from 1 Corinthians 13:13.

“And we’ve got a lot … ” she captioned the message, which read, “And now these three remain: faith, hope, & love. But the greatest of these is love.”