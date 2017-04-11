Michael Bublé’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Speaks Out About Son’s Cancer Treatment for First Time

Michael Bublé‘s wife Luisana Lopilato is speaking out for the first time about her 3½-year-old son Noah‘s battle with cancer.

In a press conference in Buenos Aires on Monday for her new film — Those Who Love, Hate — the 29-year-old Argentinian mother-of-two gave an update on Noah’s health while revealing how cancer has helped her appreciate each day.

“It’s difficult for me to speak about this, it’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject,” Lopilato said in Spanish, The Daily Express reported. “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

“Thank God my son is well,” she continued. “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”

Thanking fans for the support they’ve sent in the months since Noah’s diagnosis was announced, Lopilato said that the kindness aided her and her family.

“Out of respect I wold like to thank people for their support, for the many prayers they said — for their love,” she said. “I would like them to know and tell them that everything reached me and that it helped us a lot to get through this.”

“The love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It’s wonderful to know that you’re accompanied in life and that people love you,” Lopilato added.

She explained that her religious faith has been a source of strength for her and, in turn, her son. “My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me,” Lopilato said. “I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family.”

Though Lopilato had to take a break from filming Those Who Love, Hate to concentrate on Noah’s treatment in Los Angeles, she said his strength allowed her to return to Argentina in March to complete the project.

“Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film,” she said.

Lopilato went on to express gratitude to her coworkers on the film.

“I’m very proud of the team that accompanied me during this time which were very difficult months for me and my family,” she said. “Everyone accompanied me and not only did they show me they confided in me to work on the film, but they waited for me and put everything on hold. The show of love is incredible and something that I can’t put into words.”

Bublé, 41, and Lopilato wed in 2011 — and are also parents to 1-year-old son Elias.

The couple first revealed Noah’s illness in an emotional message on Bublé’s Facebook page in November.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.,” the couple wrote. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.”

Since receiving the devastating news, Bublé has made caring for Noah the priority as he undergoes treatment — canceling his December BBC Music Awards Performance and pulling out of hosting February’s Brit awards and April’s Juno Awards.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Bublé told PEOPLE and shared on Facebook in February.

“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage,” he said “We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”