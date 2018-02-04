Michael Bublé‘s wife Luisana Lopilato is pregnant, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple — who have been married since 2011 and already parents to sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2 — are expecting their third child.

It’s been a difficult 18 months for Bublé, 42, and Lopilato, 30, who have been helping Noah after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Luisana Lopilato, Elias, Michael Bublé, and Noah Source: Michael Bublé/Instagram

Lopilato opened up about Noah’s cancer battle in June, explaining to Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez how her family overcame their hurdles.

“We did all the tests, and finally, we found out that it was what it was,” she said. “These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong.”

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” Lopilato shared. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

She added, “We had to stay positive and leave it in God’s hands. There wasn’t a single week where I didn’t go to church. Every night I prayed for strength to go on.”

Last February, Bublé said in a statement to PEOPLE that their son’s cancer treatment was “progressing well.”

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” he continued. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

Meanwhile, after canceling appearances and taking an extended period of time off to focus on his family, Bublé announced in November he’ll be returning to the stage for his only U.K. show in 2018. The singer is headlining a July 13 concert at BST Hyde Park in London.