Mia Tyler Welcomes Son Axton Joseph

Mia Tyler is a mama!

The daughter of Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler welcomed son Axton Joseph on Wednesday, May 10, she announced on Instagram. He was born at 5:45 a.m. to the first-time mom and her boyfriend, Dan Halen.

“The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete,” Tyler captioned the accompanying snap, in which she’s holding her new baby boy close in a hospital bed. “No words can explain how I am feeling. Just pure unfiltered love.”

Since Mia announced her baby on the way in November (“I got a future rock star/supreme being growing in me I can’t wait to meet!” she captioned a photo), she has been giving her social-media followers a regular peek at her adorable growing bump.

In April, the 38-year-old ‘grammed a black-and-white snap of her baby Axton’s nursery, calling it “my favorite room in my home.”

“I’m no interior designer, but I think I nailed this nursery thing,” she wrote. “I come in here a couple times a day and just look at everything.”

Added the then-mama-to-be, “I’m so in love with my baby already. I’ve always wanted to be a mama and I can’t f—ing wait to meet this lil soul.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Mia has shared a plethora of sweet snaps of her baby belly — including ones of a photoshoot done by pals Tess and Nick Holliday! — as well as of time spent with dad Steven and big sis Liv Tyler.

“There’s nothing better than getting amazing baby gifts, eating the best food and getting the best advice from my big sister,” Mia captioned a selfie with Liv, 39, who has three children of her own for Axton to form cousin bonds with: daughter Lula Rose, 10 months, plus sons Sailor Gene, 2, and Milo, 12.

“That’s what sisters are for,” Mia added. “This woman is super woman. And I love her to the 🌙 and back 💯 million times over.”