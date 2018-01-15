Mercedes Mason and David Denman Welcome Son Caius Kane

Their baby boy is here!

Fear the Walking Dead star Mercedes Mason and The Office‘s David Denman have welcomed their first child, son Caius Kane, the spouses shared on Instagram over the weekend, revealing he was born on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“Caius Kane arrived 1/10/18 Happy and Healthy. Love this little man so much 💕,” Denman captioned a snap of Caius’ tiny foot, adding props to his wife: “@mercedesmason is doing great. She a champ! #unmedicatedbirth.”

“We finally understand that love that no one can put into words,” continued the proud new dad, 44. “We’re all on cloud 9 🌤”

Wrote Mason next to a photograph of Caius’ hands and part of his face, “Welcome to the world Caius Kane, born 01/10/2018. Your daddy and I love you more than we could ever express.”

“I didn’t know what love was till I saw your face,” continued the new mom, 34, tacking on the hashtags, “#TheLoveOfMyLife” and “#MySon.”

Denman, who is best known as Pam’s ex Roy on The Office, and Mason, who stars as Ofelia on Fear, tied the knot in 2014.

David Denman and Mercedes Mason Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The couple announced their little one on the way in August, with Mason posting photos and video of her and Denman at their gender-reveal party.

“HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE …. @david_denman and I are pregnant (or this is the BIGGEST burrito I’ve ever eaten!) and so excited!” Mason wrote on Instagram.

“Feels so good to share our happy news,” she added. “Thank you to all of our friends who came by to wish us well.”