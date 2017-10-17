Mom-to-Be Melissa Rauch Reminds Women Who’ve Had a Miscarriage That They ‘Are Not Alone’ in Moving PSA

Melissa Rauch and a bevy of other courageous women are working together to remind those who’ve suffered pregnancy loss that there’s a community out there, ready to offer love and support.

In a new PSA debuted by Glamour, the actress — joined by fellow celebrities like Nancy Kerrigan, June Diane Raphael and Loni Love — says, “We don’t talk about prenatal loss nearly as much as we should.”

Rauch wrote in an accompanying essay that she was inspired to make the video for Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month after revealing her own miscarriage earlier this year, while simultaneously announcing her pregnancy.

Admitting that she was at first “nervous” to share her loss, The Big Bang Theory star says it was moving to see “how many people reached out to share stories of their loss and heartbreak.”

In honor of #pregnancylossawarenessmonth this amazing group of women and I made a video for all those out there who are going through the heartbreak of this now or who have gone through it in the past. Please check out the link in my bio for the full video on @glamourmag You are not alone. ❤️ A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

“It was from this beautiful outpouring of openness, candor and courage offered by all of these kindred spirits that I began to heal a part of me that I didn’t know was still in need of repair,” Rauch writes. “The part that still blamed myself. The part that was still holding on to shame. The part that still felt like I was alone.”

She continues, “All of these relics of despair began to diminish with each person who opened up about their feelings and accounts of their struggles. This was a true zone of comfort.”

Rauch explains that it also became clear to her that prenatal loss “is traditionally stranded in the shadows.” The video, she says, is “intended to be a visual and verbal letter of comfort to those who have gone through a loss or are experiencing the pain of one currently, while also chipping away at the prevailing silence around the topic.”

“I am in tremendous awe of each of the women who joined me in making this video,” Rauch admits. “They opened my eyes to the possibilities of what could happen if we lived in a world where this issue was spoken about more freely.”

“Perhaps we wouldn’t be so hard on ourselves or feel so isolated while going through the agonizing grief and devastation that so many of us encounter on the road to motherhood. My heart is forever changed by the tonic of their voices,” adds the star. “We are not alone. Not for one second.”