The more the merrier!

Soap star Melissa Ordway and her husband Justin Gaston couldn’t be happier as they celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four this year, just two weeks after their daughter Sophie Jolie’s early arrival.

Wearing coordinating red and white holiday pajamas, the proud parents posed beside their 19-month-old daughter Olivia and their newborn baby to document the happy occasion on Sunday.

“From our family to yours… Merry Christmas Eve!!! 🎄❤️ “ the 34-year-old captioned the heartwarming snap.

Ordway, who’s starred on The Young and the Restless as Abby Newman since March 2013, also shared a photo of her two daughters sharing some sister time.

“The Gaston girls are excited for Santa! 🎅🏻” she wrote alongside a picture in which Olivia was all smiles and Sophie appeared to be taking a nap.

And on Monday, the soap star posted an adorable photo of her newborn daughter wearing a onesie with the words “First Christmas” embroidered on the front.

But Ordway and her husband — who tied the tied the knot in an Atlanta ceremony back in 2012 — didn’t wait until Dec. 25 to start celebrating Christmas this year.

Announcing their daughter’s birth earlier this month, the soap star wrote, “Christmas came early in the Gaston house! Welcome to the world Sophie Jolie Gaston! She surprised us on Saturday, 12/9 at 10:38 a.m. weighing in at a tiny 5 lbs., 5 oz. We are all doing great! We are so in love. 💕🎀”

She later revealed that the couple hadn’t even gotten a chance to have their baby shower before Sophie came into their lives.

Alongside an adorable picture of the newborn, Ordway wrote, “This is one week. And what a week it has been! So thankful for my teeny tiny baby girl and her big sister. 🎀Today we were supposed to be having my baby shower. But instead, I get to hold my precious angels and shower them with love. ”

The soap star’s rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in July that Ordway was pregnant with her and her husband’s second child, originally due in January.

“Justin and I are thrilled about the arrival of Baby Gaston number two,” Ordway told PEOPLE. “Our daughter Olivia is the joy and light of our lives and we cannot wait to see her become a big sister.”

“We feel so blessed!” she added.