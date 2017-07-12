The Young and the Restless Star Melissa Ordway and Husband Justin Gaston Expecting Second Child

Melissa Ordway’s home is getting a young – and probably restless – new addition.

The soap star is pregnant with her and husband Justin Gaston‘s second child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Justin and I are thrilled about the arrival of Baby Gaston number two,” Ordway, 34, tells PEOPLE. “Our daughter Olivia is the joy and light of our lives and we cannot wait to see her become a big sister.”

Adds the actress – who is due in January – “We feel so blessed!”

Kisses 😘 A post shared by Melissa Ordway Gaston (@mel_ordway) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Happy Fathers Day to all the dads out there! Thank you @jmichaelgaston for being a loving, present, caring, funny and all around amazing dad to Olivia. We are so blessed. We ❤️ you! #happyfathersday A post shared by Melissa Ordway Gaston (@mel_ordway) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Olivia, 14 months, was born just under four years after the happy couple tied the knot in an Atlanta ceremony back in 2012.

Ordway has starred on The Young and the Restless as Abby Newman since March 2013.