Little Love Bug! Our Favorite Valentine's Day Finds from Celeb-Favored Kids' Shop Melijoe
Your kiddos will feel the love this Valentine’s Day with these sweet picks from Melijoe, from dresses to boots and more
Posted on
More
1 of 5
LITTLE LADY IN RED
If the floral pattern throughout this sweet lace frock isn't enough, the tiered ruffles will definitely capture little hearts.
Shop It! Monna Lace Dress ($177), melijoe.com
2 of 5
FESTIVE FOOTWEAR
These sneakers will ensure your little athlete really puts heart (see what we did there?) into their sport of choice.
Shop It! Puma Leather Trainers in Suede Heart Valentine ($70), melijoe.com
3 of 5
LIP SERVICE
A perfect pout is the star of this long-sleeved top, guaranteed to please any Valentine's Day (or Rocky Horror) fan.
Shop It! Indee Graphic Slubbed Jersey T-Shirt ($36.50), melijoe.com
4 of 5
SWEETHEART STOMPERS
Showers in the forecast on the day of love? Share an umbrella with your little sweetie as they rock these fashionable all-weather kicks.
Shop It! Burberry Rain Boots ($169), melijoe.com
5 of 5
JACKET OF ALL TRADES
A sweet, warm heart calls for outerwear to match. Luckily, Melijoe has it covered.
Shop It! Mayoral Hooded Jacked ($63), melijoe.com
See Also
More
More
Harry Connick Jr. Says He and Jill Goodacre Never Embarrassed Their Daughters: We've 'Had a Unique Relationship'
Hoda Kotb On 'the Minute' She Learned She Was a Mom: I Knew My Life 'Was Changing'
Jason Biggs' Son Lazlo Laughs for the First Time for American Pie 'Grandfather' Eugene Levy