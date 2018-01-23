Little Love Bug! Our Favorite Valentine's Day Finds from Celeb-Favored Kids' Shop Melijoe

Your kiddos will feel the love this Valentine’s Day with these sweet picks from Melijoe, from dresses to boots and more

By @anyaluise

Posted on

LITTLE LADY IN RED

If the floral pattern throughout this sweet lace frock isn't enough, the tiered ruffles will definitely capture little hearts.

Shop It! Monna Lace Dress ($177), melijoe.com

FESTIVE FOOTWEAR

These sneakers will ensure your little athlete really puts heart (see what we did there?) into their sport of choice.

Shop It! Puma Leather Trainers in Suede Heart Valentine ($70), melijoe.com

LIP SERVICE

A perfect pout is the star of this long-sleeved top, guaranteed to please any Valentine's Day (or Rocky Horror) fan.

Shop It! Indee Graphic Slubbed Jersey T-Shirt ($36.50), melijoe.com

SWEETHEART STOMPERS

Showers in the forecast on the day of love? Share an umbrella with your little sweetie as they rock these fashionable all-weather kicks.

Shop It! Burberry Rain Boots ($169), melijoe.com

JACKET OF ALL TRADES

A sweet, warm heart calls for outerwear to match. Luckily, Melijoe has it covered.

Shop It! Mayoral Hooded Jacked ($63), melijoe.com

