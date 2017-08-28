Between raising three daughters, managing a busy career and finding time to hang out with her former Spice Girls bandmates, Melanie “Mel B” Brown won’t be slowing down any time soon — but she takes it all in stride.

“You learn something every day when you’re a mom — especially when you’re a working mom,” the America’s Got Talent judge tells PEOPLE. “You’re constantly trying to balance work, being a mom, making sure you’re there for the school runs and dinners and [making] home-cooked food.”

Luckily, the age range among her daughters — Madison, 6 on Friday, Angel Iris, 10, and Phoenix Chi, 18 — often comes in handy. “Thank God I’ve got an 18-year-old babysitter on tap when she can be bothered to babysit,” says Brown, 42, adding, “My kids are great. They’re all very different.”

This is the face your 18 year old daughter does when she finds out she is travelling alone with mummy for 16hrs and there is no getting out of it and no turning back ✈️🇬🇧#mydaughterismyrock #nofilter #leeds #18 A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Brown describes youngest daughter Madison — whom she shares custody of with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte amid their divorce — as the “snuggler.”

“Madison is just stuck by my side,” she says. “Madison will meditate with me and play with all of my crystals, and she’s really sweet.”

This is the face you pull when your kids ONLY wanna sleep with you!!! My baby girls are my everything A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Angel, on the other hand, isn’t so outwardly affectionate. “I need to beg Angel for a hug,” Brown explains. “Angel is very much in her own little world and very creative with the computer and making things and decorating her room.”

When it comes to Phoenix, she jokes, “I’m thinking I know what she does half the time, but she’s a good girl.”

Though her daughters couldn’t be any more different, Brown is hoping to raise them all with the same principles.

“All you can give them is love, affection and attention and they go on their merry way,” she says. “I hope I’m raising three confident, strong women on the inside who are appreciative, respectful and supportive of other women.”

She won't take them off A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Plus, they all share a stellar repertoire of Spice Girls and ’90s era hits — whether they like it or not.

“I constantly play music around them and Phoenix was on tour with me,” she says. “One of them calls it ‘old people’s music.’ [I’m] like, ‘What are you talking about? It’s ’90s pop. It’s the best genre of music ever.’ ”

She continues, “That vibe is brilliant. I listen to my own music all the time and not just my own solos, but Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys — I’m a ’90s R&B pop girl. I’m always going to be like that.”

Though Brown says she spent time with her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) at a bar after work recently, she says that unfortunately “there isn’t” a reunion tour on the way.

“I think everyone is pretty locked into what they’re doing. Everybody is busy, and everyone has families,” she says. “But I would be the first one to be up there!”