Mel B Celebrates Daughter Madison’s 6th Birthday with Barbie and Ken Themed Party

Happy birthday, Madison!

Melanie “Mel B” Brown shared photos of her daughter’s 6th birthday party — which was an ode to the most popular couple of all time, Barbie and Ken.

The mother of three, 42, shared the photo on Monday, about a week after her daughter’s birthday on Sept. 1.

“Ahhhhh madi bears my love!!” Brown wrote in the caption. “Thank you @gary_90210 for the amazing Barbie rainbow cake it was soooooo good #kenbarbiebirthdayparty#familyfirst #singleparentworkinghard.”

Omg what an amazing birthday party,ahhhh Madi I still can't believe your a big girl 6 years old #kenbarbiebirthdayparty #familyfirst #singleparentlife A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

The former Spice Girl also shared a gif from the party, with Madison sitting on top of a white pony wearing a unicorn strap.

“Omg what an amazing birthday party,ahhhh Madi I still can’t believe your a big girl 6 years old #kenbarbiebirthdayparty #familyfirst #singleparentlife.”

While it was a Ken and Barbie party there was also a unicorn theme – hence the pony – so Brown dyed her hair rainbow unicorn colors for the special day.

This is the face you pull when your kids ONLY wanna sleep with you!!! My baby girls are my everything A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Madison’s father is Brown’s estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, who currently has supervised visits with his daughter. Brown and Belafonte are in the process of getting a divorce.

Despite this, Brown hashtagged her comments “#singleparentworkinghard” and “#singleparentlife”.

The former Spice Girl told PEOPLE in August that her daughters all had different personalities.

“You learn something every day when you’re a mom — especially when you’re a working mom,” the America’s Got Talent judge said. “You’re constantly trying to balance work, being a mom, making sure you’re there for the school runs and dinners and [making] home-cooked food.”

Brown describes youngest daughter Madison as the “snuggler.”

“Madison is just stuck by my side,” she said. “Madison will meditate with me and play with all of my crystals, and she’s really sweet.”