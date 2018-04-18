Meghan King Edmonds is celebrating her baby bump with glitter!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 33, shared images from her maternity shoot on her blog Monday, revealing that she wanted to do a photo spread after being inspired by her first maternity shoot when she was expecting daughter Aspen, now 16 months.

However, being pregnant with twin boys and doing a three-hour shoot called for a long day in St. Louis for the soon-to-be mother of three, who is due in June.

“I’m 29 weeks pregnant with twins, anemic and I have a toddler so it makes sense that some days I barely have the energy to keep my eyelids afloat,” King Edmonds detailed.

“But I wanted to do a maternity shoot; I did one at 33 weeks when I was pregnant with Aspen and it lasted all day so I knew I had to put some time stipulations on this one if I wanted to make it out of there in one piece.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Christina Ceranna of Eclat Creative

In addition to wearing several flowy dresses from Free People, she included a shot of herself in a bathtub with only sparkly confetti on her growing baby bump.

“It was everywhere!” King Edmonds recalled, adding, “I’m still finding glitter in my underwear.”

Also joining her during the photo shoot were Aspen and husband Jim Edmonds, both of whom wore matching white robes for a picture with Meghan.

Christina Ceranna of Eclat Creative

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Compares Her Baby Bumps While Posing in Her Undies

Christina Ceranna of Eclat Creative

RELATED: Spring Shower! Pregnant Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Twin Boys on the Way with Sprinkle

“I’ve gained 38 lbs at 29 weeks pregnant (with Aspen I gained 37 lbs total). My belly is bigger now than when I gave birth to Aspen, in fact I surpassed my prior circumference at 24 weeks,” King Edmonds gave an update to fans.

“I’m currently measuring the same as an average 37 week pregnant woman with one baby. Still no stretch marks. Contractions like crazy (every 10 minutes or more),” she explained.

Christina Ceranna of Eclat Creative

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Compares Her Baby Bumps While Posing in Her Undies

Christina Ceranna of Eclat Creative

In March, King Edmonds previously shared pictures from her Beyoncé-inspired photo shoot during which she replicated the singer’s now-famous twin pregnancy announcement, months after announcing on her blog in late November that the couple is expecting for a second time after undergoing in vitro fertilization again.

And earlier this month, she celebrated her twins on the way with a sprinkle that featured blue decor and refreshments that were labeled “Ready to Pop!”