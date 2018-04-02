Spring Shower! Pregnant Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Twin Boys on the Way with Sprinkle

Even though Meghan King Edmonds‘ baby boys aren’t here yet, they’re already so loved!

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was showered with love from family and friends at a baby sprinkle for her twin sons on the way.

Decorated with blue balloons, the intimate gathering also featured blue and yellow floral arrangements, blue-colored refreshments (including macarons and champagne whose blue labels read “Ready to Pop”), twin trivia and more.

“Best baby sprinkle for the twins 🧢🧢,” King Edmonds, 33, captioned a photo gallery featuring some favorite moments from the party. “Thank you to all my dear friends and especially to @katieelliott83 (hostess extraordinaire — aka short pregnant lady!) for an unforgettable day!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Meghan King Edmonds' baby sprinkle Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds' baby sprinkle Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds' baby sprinkle Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Meghan King Edmonds Channels Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement in Maternity Shoot

The mom-to-be and husband Jim Edmonds shared that they’d be expanding their brood — times two! — in December with an Instagram announcement, featuring a photo of the couple, their 16-month-old daughter Aspen and their dog, Girly Girl.

For the reveal, the family posed in front of signs bearing the messages “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”

“We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble#threeundertwo,” King Edmonds captioned the post.

Meghan King Edmonds' baby sprinkle Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds' baby sprinkle Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds' baby sprinkle Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Says He’s “So Proud” of His Wife After She Announces RHOC Exit



King Edmonds announced on her blog in late November that she and Edmonds, 47, were expecting a son after undergoing in vitro fertilization again.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” she wrote.

“Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now 10 weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)!” added King Edmonds.