Meghan King Edmonds is getting not one, but two sons!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared an adorable maternity snap to Instagram Thursday, featuring herself with husband Jim Edmonds, 1-year-old daughter Aspen and their pup Girly Girl.

Among the family are signs bearing the messages “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”

“We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble#threeundertwo,” the mom-to-be, 33, captioned the reveal.

King Edmonds announced on her blog in late November that she and Edmonds, 47, were expecting a son after undergoing in vitro fertilization again.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” she wrote.

“Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now 10 weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)!” added King Edmonds.

The decision to have another child was something the couple knew they wanted to do early on, King Edmonds explained on her blog.

“When Aspen was only a few months old Jimmy and I knew we wanted to add another baby to the mix,” she wrote, adding of Edmonds’ children, “Yes, Aspen has half-siblings but we wanted her to be able to share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life.”

“Plus her half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more,” added King Edmonds.