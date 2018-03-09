Meghan King Edmonds is taking a leaf from Beyoncé‘s mom-to-be book.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is currently pregnant with twin boys, shared a series of photographs and a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram account, showing off her impressive replication of the singer’s now-famous twin pregnancy announcement.

Edmonds, 33, paid close attention to detail in her recreation, posing in front of a floral arch while wearing only a pink bra, blue panties and a green-tinged transparent veil.

“If I can’t be Queen Bey I’ll settle for King Edmonds,” joked King Edmonds in the caption, adding the hashtags, “#twinscomingsoon,” “#imitationisflattery” and “#thisIsNotMyMaternityShoot.”

King Edmonds recently enjoyed a sun-soaked babymoon at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California, baring her bump in a variety of outfits including a black sports bra and athletic pants and a pink bikini.

“Breakfast in bed, yoga, then spa and swim day @ranchovalencia?! Yes, please!” she captioned a poolside snap. “The day’s not even over yet!”

King Edmonds announced on her blog in late November that she and husband Jim Edmonds are expecting for a second time (the couple also share daughter Aspen, 15 months) after undergoing in vitro fertilization again.

Two months later, the mom-to-be had another surprise: she was pregnant with twin boys!

“We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble #threeundertwo,” the mom-to-be captioned the reveal: a family photo taken with signs that read, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”