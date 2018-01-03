A twin pregnancy isn’t keeping Meghan King Edmonds off her feet!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a mirror selfie to social media, simultaneously showing off her baby belly and celebrating being back in the gym after a tough first trimester.

“#IdidIt pic! Only took 15 weeks and 14lbs to exit the first trimester blahs but here I am at the gym — finally! #15weekspregnantwithtwins #bellypic,” wrote King Edmonds, 33, whose growing bump is visible under a pair of high-waisted fitted black workout pants.

After initially announcing she was pregnant with a boy, the mom-to-be revealed in December that she and husband Jim Edmonds are expecting not one but two sons to add to their brood, which includes 13-month-old daughter Aspen and the family pup Girly Girl.

“We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble #threeundertwo,” King Edmonds captioned an adorable maternity snap featuring the entire family and signs bearing the messages “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”

King Edmonds revealed on her blog in November that she had undergone in vitro fertilization to become pregnant once more — a process whose necessary hormone shots she described previously as “a roller coaster ride.”

“Feeling exhausted and bloated … it changed my lifestyle,” she told PEOPLE in July 2016, while five months pregnant with Aspen. “I’m used to working out every day, and I wasn’t able to because I was tired.”