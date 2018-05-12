Meghan King Edmonds Compares Bare Baby Bellies While 33 Weeks Pregnant with Twins

Double the babies, double the baby belly!

On Saturday, Meghan King Edmonds — who is expecting twin boys with husband Jim Edmonds — looked back on her pregnancy with first daughter Aspen, comparing her baby bellies in one eye-opening post.

“Two pregnancies, both 33 weeks,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 33, captioned a black and white photo on Instagram.

The pic had Edmonds wearing a lace bra and matching thong bottom — the same one she was wearing in her maternity shoot while pregnant with her 17-month old daughter, a picture of which she was holding by her side.

“Do you spot any differences?” she asked, adding “Other than my lack of hair and makeup!”

Though she’s 33 weeks pregnant, Edmonds said she’s actually measuring at 43 weeks.

Earlier, she told PEOPLE that she had officially reached the discomfort stage of her pregnancy.

“I’m getting miserable,” she said, laughing. “I feel like the babies are like, in my ears. And most definitely in my lungs. I am really struggling with breathing. You can really tell in my Instagram Stories. I’ll listen to them back and I’m breathing so heavily just doing nothing. Plus, I can’t feel my legs. And bending over is, like, a thing in the past.”

“I’m so ridiculously pregnant, I can hardly move off the couch,” she added. “We just had a cleaning lady come today — I don’t even know how she did, because I’m too tired to look. That’s where I’m at.”

Making matters even harder is that Edmonds has to keep up with Aspen.

“I have a nanny and she’s been so good — and Jimmy’s been so helpful too — but waking up with Aspen in the morning, that’s even hard,” Meghan explained. “I can get her out of the crib and stuff, but going up and down my stairs is tough. I want her to be able to have fun and go to the park, but I can’t walk around the park anymore. It makes me sad. It’s a hard place to be.”

Luckily, Meghan’s situation is temporary. While 40 weeks is a full-term for a single baby, twins are considered full-term at 37 weeks, with the average twin pregnancy lasting 36 weeks.

“I just left the doctor and basically, it could be any day,” Meghan said. “Ideally I’d like to make it to 34, 35. They’ll be fine if I gave birth right now. They might have to spend some extra time in the hospital, but they’ll be fine.”

Edmonds announced on her blog in late November that she and Jim, 47, were expecting sons after undergoing in vitro fertilization again.

Since then she’s remained busy — though plans to take it easy on Mother’s Day.

“My mom just invited us to go over to her house for breakfast,” she said. “My step-son has sporting games all day long on Mother’s Day. I’m just hoping I have babies cooking inside me more than anything. The longer they’re in there, the better!”