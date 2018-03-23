Meghan King Edmonds Compares Her Baby Bumps While Posing in Her Undies

Meghan King Edmonds is loving her baby bumps.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared side-by-side photographs of her baby bumps, one from her pregnancy with twin boys and the other from her pregnancy with daughter Aspen, now 16 months old.

“Same place, different belly (on the left I’m #26WeeksPregnantWithTwins and 3 months behind the right photo! On the right I’m two days away from giving birth to Aspen!),” she wrote in the caption.

King Edmonds wore a white bra in both photos and similar boy shorts. She and her husband Jim Edmonds announced they were expecting twin boys in November on Instagram alongside their daughter and puppy.

Their family held up the messages, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”

“We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble#threeundertwo,” the mom-to-be, 33, captioned the reveal.

King Edmonds shared a series of photographs earlier this month in which she showed off her impressive replica of Beyonce’s iconic twin pregnancy announcement.

“If I can’t be Queen Bey I’ll settle for King Edmonds,” joked King Edmonds in the caption, adding the hashtags, “#twinscomingsoon,” “#imitationisflattery” and “#thisIsNotMyMaternityShoot.”

The Bravo alum has been keeping her fans and followers updated on her second pregnancy, including sharing photos of a sun-soaked babymoon at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

“Breakfast in bed, yoga, then spa and swim day @ranchovalencia?! Yes, please!” she captioned a poolside snap. “The day’s not even over yet!”