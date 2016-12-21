Meghan King Edmonds Shows Off Body After Baby, Credits Weight Loss to Breastfeeding

Less than a month after welcoming her daughter, Meghan King Edmonds is ready to hit the gym.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 32, posted a photo on Instagram sharing how her figure has changed since giving birth to daughter Aspen on Thanksgiving day. Showing off her belly in a black sports bra and yoga pants, she credited breastfeeding with helping her drop baby weight.

“25lbs down (due to breastfeeding alone), 12 to go!” Edmonds captioned the snap.

The first-time mom added that she was given the green light to work out again soon.

“I can work out again in two weeks!” she wrote before asking her followers for some advice. “But question: why are my abs so spread apart? I know I have some diastasis recti but maybe it’s normal? Should I be using a waist trainer to pull them back together?”

King Edmond’s husband Jim Edmonds also has four children from previous relationships. The new addition has completely stolen the former MLB player’s heart, according to King Edmonds.

“Somebody’s got daddy wrapped around their little finger already,” King Edmonds wrote in an Instagram post showing her husband giving his newborn daughter a kiss.

The reality star revealed the news of her pregnancy — and that she was expecting a baby girl — to PEOPLE exclusively in June.

“I’m so over the moon, I couldn’t believe it the first time I peed on a stick and I saw that little line kind of get a little darker,” she said at the time. “I’ve always dreamed of this, but it’s still such a miracle. I can’t even describe the feeling.”