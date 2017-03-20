Megan Hilty Welcomes Son Ronan Laine

It’s a Broadway baby boy!

The Tony-nominated actress and singer welcomed her second child with husband Brian Gallagher on Monday, March 13, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Son Ronan Laine Gallagher was born at 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

“We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family. It’s incredible how much love you can feel for someone you’ve just met,” Hilty tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Hilty, 35, and Gallagher are already parents to daughter Viola Philomena, 2½.

Hilty, who starred in such high-profile musicals as Wicked and Annie Get Your Gun, announced her second pregnancy in September, sharing a hilarious photo of herself eating ice cream out of a carton and wearing a shirt that says “Eating for Two” while her husband sips on wine while sporting a “Drinking for Two” shirt.

The mom-to-be followed up her pregnancy news with a photo of her daughter, looking less than thrilled.

“Vi just found out she’s getting a baby brother! She’s taking it… well?” she captioned the adorable shot.

For Fit Pregnancy and Baby‘s February issue, Hilty opened up about balancing a career with motherhood, admitting she wasn’t sure the latter would be part of her life’s plans at all.

“To be honest, separately, neither Brian nor I ever thought we were going to have children,” she said. “I had this idea from childhood that there wasn’t room for parenting and my career, and I chose my career.”

“Thankfully, I was totally wrong,” she added.

But don’t expect to see Ronan — who is getting “a great big sister,” Hilty told PEOPLE in December — on his mom’s Instagram account.

“I don’t post many photos of my daughter on social. I don’t judge other people for it, but I feel they’re her images to choose what to do with,” Hilty told Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

“I’ll e-mail pictures to family, which forces me to engage with them instead of hoping they like my post,” she explained.