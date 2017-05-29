To come up with a name for their new baby, Megan Hilty and her singer-songwriter husband Brian Gallagher each came up with their own list of names — and both ended up putting “Ronan” down as a contender.

“I was looking up Irish names, and Ronan means ‘little seal’,” the Broadway star, 36, tells PEOPLE. “It’s from an old Irish folktale that I really liked, and I just thought it sounded cool too. It was my husband’s wild card — he thought I wouldn’t go for it!”

And Hilty says the name Ronan Laine fits her son — who was born March 13 — perfectly.

“I’m just really excited to see what he chooses to do and to be, and what his interests are going to be,” she says. “I think that’s the really awesome thing about having kids.”

So far Ronan has been “really relaxed,” says Hilty. “He’s a go-with-the-flow kind of guy.”

Which is a good thing because not only is the singer and actress juggling a newborn and her “powerhouse” 2½-year-old daughter Viola Philomena, but she’s also had to adjust to a cross-country move after she and her family relocated from New York to Los Angeles last fall.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Hilty Reveals What She’s Most Looking Forward to With Baby Number 2!

“This is the first home we’ve ever owned, just because we’ve moved so much,” says the former Smash star. “We needed to put roots down somewhere, and to get a little more space for the kids and the dog and everything. The timing seemed right.”

Hilty is still adjusting to the new normal of having to balance taking care of two children, but says Viola has been “really good about sharing time with him.”

“If I’m feeding him, she’ll come over and bring a book, and I’ll hold the book with my one free hand and read it to her,” she says. “It’s just constantly trying to figure it out.”

For more from Hilty on her family life, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Despite having to constantly keep up her balancing act, Hilty always looks forward to evenings with her new family-of-four.

“I love bedtime when we’re all cuddled up in mom and dad’s bed reading a story or watching a little cartoon movie or something,” she says. “Growing up I’d never thought that I’d have one kid, let alone two, and a dog and a house. I never thought that this was going to be my life in general, so I’m constantly like, ‘Wow this is my life — and it’s awesome.’ “