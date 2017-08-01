Dress Up! A Mini Mustache! Megan Fox Shares Sweet New Snaps of Her Kids

When it comes to summertime fun, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green‘s kids always do it in style.

The actress shared a series of polaroid photos Monday on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into a day with the family of five.

While Bodhi Ransom, 3, showed off his silly side with a red mustache, big brother Noah Shannon, 4, dressed up as Disney’s Elsa from Frozen while smiling for the camera.

Youngest son Journey River, who turns 1 this week, was strapped to his dad’s chest in a carrier for the outing while Fox, 31, puckered up for a solo selfie.

Earlier this year, Green, 44, told reporters that having three boys under 5 can get wild, revealing, “Noah and Bodhi fight all the time.”

“They hit each other and cry and complain. Hate each other and say, ‘I’ll never play with you again,’ ” he shared.

But the toddler drama is always short-lived: “And then [they] play with each other five minutes later. It’s up and down.”

Green – who has an older son, Kassius, 15, from a previous relationship – also acknowledged that Fox is outnumbered in her own home. But, is trying for a girl in the cards?

“That was the plan and I have four boys,” he said back in May. “So it’s not working for me. I don’t know, we’ve talked about it. I’ll leave it at that.”