Megan Fox Worked ‘Really Hard’ to Get Her Body Back After Baby No. 3: ‘It Was a Struggle For Me’

Megan Fox‘s trim and toned body may look effortless, but the 31-year-old actress says she actually put a lot of work into slimming down after the birth of her third son, Journey River.

During a chat with Extra on the set of her shoot for the fall lingerie campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood, Fox revealed her secrets to getting her body back after baby.

“I worked out really hard,” the star admitted. “This time, it was a struggle for me. There was a lot of walks and very long runs. It was awful.”

Of course, having three sons at home — including 13-month-old Journey, 3½-year-old Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon, 5 next month — means finding time for workouts wasn’t easy.

“I haven’t slept in almost a year. There’s not one night that I have slept through the night,” Fox says. “I’m still breastfeeding and [Journey] wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up and get in bed also.”

That has made romance with husband Brian Austin Green a little challenging. “We’ve got three kids. It’s like, make it happen, when it can happen, how it happens,” she teases.

It’s been a bumpy road for the couple, who have been open about their relationship ups and downs. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then announced that they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

Green revealed recently that he was interested in trying for baby No. 4. “I want a girl,” the actor – who also has a son, 15-year-old Kassius, from a previous relationship — explained in a Facebook Live chat with Hollywood Pipeline’s Dax Holt in August. “I really want a girl.”

But that doesn’t mean that Green, 44, is going for another just yet. “I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” he said. “I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

So how does Fox feel about all this?

“I’m not [pining for a girl],” she tells Extra. “I know Brian would like a girl, but they seem much more challenging if I’m any indication.”

In the meantime, Green can enjoy her sexy lingerie photoshoots — though Fox jokes that they don’t do as much for him anymore. “We’ve been together for 13 years,” she says. “Not that he doesn’t appreciate it, he does. But it’s just not new.”