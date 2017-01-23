Megan Boone’s New Line of Sweet Onesies Are Safe for Your Baby – and Give Back to the Environment Too

When The Blacklist star Megan Boone welcomed her first child, daughter Caroline, last April, her small New York City apartment was inundated with gifts.

“When my baby was born we were given so many things. We had this constant revolving door of gifts coming in from relatives and distant relatives and then the recycle pile and the donation pile, and it was really overwhelming,” she tells PEOPLE.

The growing heap of gift packaging sparked Boone’s interest in creating her own line: “I had this idea that we should have products out there that are very minimalist and easy and useful for the parents, as well as healthy for the child.”

Caroline Agnes was subsequently born, with aid from Boone’s fiancé, artist Dan Estabrook, and family friends. The brand – named after Boone’s daughter and her The Blacklist character’s child – includes organic, unisex onesies in navy and white with adorable, illustrated animal prints.

“We have total transparency with our inks and our sourcing as well as our manufacturing,” Boone says. “So our promise to the consumer is that we are not going to greenwash the product at all. What’s really difficult as a consumer is that it’s hard for you to read labels and know exactly how to buy within your integrity. We’re a very young company and so we’re working on continuing to investigate our sources more and more.”

Currently, the onesies are made from material sourced from a U.S. manufacturer, and the designs are created using a process color printing, Boone says.

“Through this process I’ve been learning so much, which is great for me as a consumer because now I know what to look for, but I also hope through my own learning process to teach my consumer,” Boone shares. “That’s where I see the brand going: a source for parents who are concerned about these types of health and ecological issues to go to and buy products that they can believe in, as well as learn more about how to look for other products.”

The packaging of the onesies is also minimalist, and the products are tagged with post-consumer paper that requires no adhesive and is printed with soy and vegetable ink. Boone also says the company suggests its customers don’t wrap the onesies if they’re giving one as a gift.

Explains Boone, “I feel like if you give a gift to a new mom and a new dad, that’s a burden any way — it can take away from a really special time in their lives when they should be spending all of their time spending quality time with their new family member.”

Caroline Agnes’ designs are purposefully unisex, so that they can be passed between generations and siblings.

Says Boone, “You can hand them down to any friend having a baby no matter what gender the baby is. And we chose the animals because we wanted to pay homage to the world’s most vulnerable species, that our profits are going toward defending.”

One hundred precent of the brand’s proceeds go toward Earthjustice, the country’s largest nonprofit environmental law organization.

Says Boone, “Earthjustice is helping to defend not only our natural resources, but the habitats of these vulnerable species. So it’s all in honor of that cause.”

Caroline Agnes onesies sell for $28 and are now available.