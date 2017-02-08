The Surprising Way Ozzy Osbourne Inspired Max Greenfield’s Son’s Name

Max Greenfield is such a big fan of Ozzy Osbourne that he named his youngest child after the Black Sabbath rocker.

“I pushed for the ‘y’ ending of the name, but we went with the ‘ie.’ There was a strong push for the ‘ie’ at the very end, and I had to give in because at least we got the name … we got Ozzy in there,” the New Girl actor, 36, told Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne about his 17-month-old son Ozzie James on Tuesday’s The Talk.

“The ‘y’ would have been like Ozzy Osbourne, which is why you were pushing for it?” co-host Julie Chen inquired before the father-of-two explained that he’s a longtime follower of the 68-year-old singer.

“Also, our daughter is 7, so we had a big gap in the age, and I thought we’ve had this lovely time with our daughter and she’s calm and sweet and we really thought Whoa, we’re having a boy,” Greenfield continued. “We don’t know what this is going to be like. And if he’s a maniac, at least you want to be forgiving of him in some sense. And by naming him Ozzie, it’s appropriate.”

And Mrs. Osbourne couldn’t agree more.

“It’s perfect. It should be. I think all boys should be called Rocky or Ozzy,” the former Black Sabbath manager said.

Greenfield and his wife, casting executive Tess Sanchez, welcomed their second child in August 2015. The couple, who married in 2008, are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Lily.

New Girl airs Tuesdays 8 p.m. on Fox.