Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Welcome Twin Girls

And then there were four.

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, welcomed twin daughters on March 31, but the proud mother-of-two didn’t announce it until Sunday, when the couple enjoyed their first date night since becoming parents.

“First night out as a mom and a dad!” Kelly wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo she shared. “Our babies were born March 31st and are healthy and happy! Thanks for all the well wishes!”

In a previous Instagram post, Kelly mentioned the couple planned to name the identical girls Chandler and Sawyer.

The couple met while students at the University of Georgia. He was the quarterback of the football team, and she was a cheerleader. They married in April 2015 and announced they were expecting in November.

Matthew told the Detroit Free Press in January that he was anxious for fatherhood.

“I’m assuming it’s going to be a big change,” he said. “Not as many naps, which is disappointing.”

He also said his wife had given him reading material, but he hadn’t touched it at the time.

“I’ll kind of figure it out on my own, I guess,” he said. “Kind of one of those things I think you have to experience to really know. You can get all the advice in the world but every situation I assume is different, and ours will be.”