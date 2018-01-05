Matthew Morrison on Being a Father to Son Revel: 'I've Never Known Love Like This'

Matthew Morrison can’t stop reveling in how happy he is to be a father.

In the newest edition of The X magazine by TodayTix, the actor reveals that although being a father to his 12-week-old son Revel James Makai can be terrifying, it has opened him up to a new kind of love.

According to the former Glee star’s wife Renee, Morrison is a very hands-on father, changing most of Revel’s diapers when he’s home — and constantly worrying about whether their son is breathing.

“It’s scary. We’re really responsible for this human being,” said Morrison, 39, adding that the price of being a dad is absolutely worth it. “All the things you hear about going into parenting are true. I’ve never known love like this.”

Matthew and Renee Morrison Nathan Johnson

Renee and Matthew Morrison Nathan Johnson

The television and Broadway star goes on to explain that being a father has changed many things about his life, including his “perspective on work.”

“I’m in a business where it’s very selfish. You’re always thinking about yourself, and I just don’t feel that way anymore,” he says. “It’s not about you anymore; it’s about your family unit. For me, that’s the most important thing in my life right now.”

Matthew Morrison covers The X magazine Nathan Johnson

Renee — who costars alongside her husband in The X issue’s photo spread — tells the magazine that she’s “never met anybody who is so concerned and just passionate about being there for his family” as Morrison.

“Seeing him develop that awareness of what it is to be around a child, and to see that beautiful innocence, it’s so powerful,” she praises. “He’s just such an incredible human. I feel so fortunate to be his partner.”

Matthew Morrison, wife Renee and son Revel Revel Morrison/Instagram

The new dad recently told PEOPLE about his daddy-baby bonding time and the joys of parenting. “I revel in his bravery,” Morrison said about his only child. “It sounds weird, but especially with everything going on right now, he’s so brave to come into this world. He’s teaching me so much.”

“He can’t talk to me yet but he’s forcing me to learn how to communicate with someone who is trying to communicate with me,” the star continued. “It’s a lesson in patience. I’ve never been impatient with my child.”

“I know a lot of parents can be,” Morrison added at the time of impatience. “I’m learning how to communicate with him about him and what every burp and fart means.”