Matthew Morrison Explains the Inspiration Behind His Son’s Name: ‘We Wanted to Revel in Our Child’

Matthew Morrison‘s newest role as Dad is his favorite yet.

Over the weekend, the Glee alum stopped by Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles to celebrate his birthday and attend his annual Halloween party, taking some time to chat with E! News about his 2-week-old son Revel James Makai.

“We wanted to revel in our child and we were like, Revel, that is just so cool and we will call him Rev for short,” explained Morrison, 39, adding that his son is “a dream child.”

The actor further divulged that he and wife Renee Puente had decided on an “M” name if they had a girl and an “R” one for a boy, wanting to choose something “unique” but not too “weird.”

Morrison called fatherhood a “whirlwind” and “beautiful transformation in my life,” admitting that there have been a few hiccups as the couple gets adjusted to their new addition.

“We put him in the car seat and he hates that thing — so he had some real tears today,” explained the Broadway star, adding that fatherhood is “something I have been ready for.”

One hurdle that has blindsided Morrison? “The blowouts in his diapers — that has been pretty surprising to me,” he revealed.

According to his Instagram account, Morrison was dressed for the night as a “Sherpapa” — a nod to his new line for dads, Sherpapa Supply Co., as well as a term to describe “a strong family leader, guide, and protector of our children’s future” and “a term of endearment for a beloved father or grandfather.”

But as he told E! News, he was only planning to stay at the event for about an hour, “just to raise a glass with a couple friends.”

“Then I can’t wait to go back home and stare at my child,” Morrison admitted.