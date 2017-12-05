Matthew Morrison on Being a 'Present and Proactive' Father to Son: 'He's Teaching Me So Much'

Matthew Morrison is an actor and musician, and most importantly father to 7-week-old son Revel James Makai.

The father of one, 39, recently told PEOPLE about his daddy-baby bonding time and the joys of newfound parenting as well as Sherpapa Supply Co., his line of gear and accessories designed for the modern dad and family man, which landed a coveted spot on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s goop gift guide this holiday season.

“I revel in his bravery. It sounds weird but with especially with everything going on right now, he’s so brave to come into this world. He’s teaching me so much,” Morrison said about his only child.

“He can’t talk to me yet but he’s forcing me to learn how to communicate with someone who is trying to communicate with me. It’s a lesson in patience. I’ve never been impatient with my child. I know a lot of parents can be,” the star continued. “I’m learning how to communicate with him about him and what every burp and fart means.”

Big thanks to @gwynethpaltrow and her awesome crew @goop for a great Sherpapa X CampGOOP event tonight. Great night with great people. More pics to come! A post shared by ꥃ SHERPAPA life ꥃ (@sherpapa_life) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

The Glee alum and Zach McDuffie, a photographer, entrepreneur and father to a three-year-old little girl, launched Sherpapa Supply Co. to create quality products for all parents. (Morrison and McDuffie recommend their popular reversible blanket for a future Christmas gift!)

“Zach’s the best example for me of a present, proactive father and that’s what I want to be so it’s been a great journey. It informs who I am as a father,” Morrison said about building his lifestyle brand and raising his son. “I’m ready for anything, I’m so prepared. I love being prepared and that’s basically why we started this company. Sometimes having a kid is planning a NASA launch.”

One particular thing he’s recently proud of is his son’s growth.

“[Revel] moved out of his newborn diapers so he’s on the next stage of diapers which is very exciting. But we actually try to do the diapers that aren’t really diapers, the cloth diapers. It’s a lot of washing, a lot of laundry. It’s eco-friendly and we’re trying to do that as much as we can,” Morrison said.

“The biggest one I would say I felt like for the first time maybe in the last week he saw me for the first time,” he added. “He actually had that recognition and he smiled. I can’t wait until we make him laugh and to hear his laugh.”